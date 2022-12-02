Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Property Executive TA Realty has paid $33 million, or $9679/sf, for Airport Central Portfolio, a two-building industrial property with 340,960-square-feet in Denver The Boston investment manager purchased the property from a group of...
JLL Real Estate Capital has provided $995 million of Freddie Mac financing for the 496-unit Elle apartment building in Chicago’s South Loop area The loan has a seven-year term and pays a fixed coupon The Elle, formerly known as Alta Roosevelt,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Northmarq has provided $1707 million of Freddie Mac financing to facilitate Sunrise Multifamily Group’s $25 million, or $208,333/unit, purchase of the 120-unit Enclave on Bethany apartment property in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Rise48 Equity has paid $50 million, or $312,500/unit for the 160-unit La Serena apartment property in Tempe, Ariz The Phoenix investment manager, which invests on behalf of accredited and non-accredited...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Apartment Income REIT Corp has sold a portfolio of six apartment properties with 1,314 units in the greater Boston area, including Nashua, NH, for $500 million, to Eagle Rock Properties The Denver REIT had...
EagleBank has provided $504 million to facilitate the $72 million, or $277,992/unit purchase of the 259-unit Colvin Woods apartment property in the Washington, DC, suburb of Reston, Va The property, on a 21-acre site at 11012, was purchased by a...
The CMBS trust that holds a distressed $6061 million loan against the Harborplace retail property along the Baltimore waterfront has struck a deal to sell the collateral property, subject to the loan's assumption The loan is securitized through...
Basis Industrial has paid $32 million, or $126/sf, for Gateway Business Park, a 254,000-square-foot office/flex property in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Melbourne, Fla The Coconut Grove, Fla, property owner/operator purchased the property, with...
Dallas Business Journal Lake Washington Partners has paid $47 million, or about $11244/sf, for Tradepoint 20/45, a 418,000-square-foot industrial property in Dallas The seller was not disclosed The property opened this year at 4831 Cleveland Road,...