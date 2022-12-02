Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Northmarq has provided $1707 million of Freddie Mac financing to facilitate Sunrise Multifamily Group’s $25 million, or $208,333/unit, purchase of the 120-unit Enclave on Bethany apartment property in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Rise48 Equity has paid $50 million, or $312,500/unit for the 160-unit La Serena apartment property in Tempe, Ariz The Phoenix investment manager, which invests on behalf of accredited and non-accredited...
The Real Deal The Brodsky Organization has agreed to sell the 250-unit apartment property at 7 DeKalb Ave in Brooklyn, NY, to Avanath Capital Management for about $100 million, or $400,000/unit Brodsky had purchased the 23-story building, then...
EagleBank has provided $504 million to facilitate the $72 million, or $277,992/unit purchase of the 259-unit Colvin Woods apartment property in the Washington, DC, suburb of Reston, Va The property, on a 21-acre site at 11012, was purchased by a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A Los Angeles investor operating as MBSC Property LLC, has purchased the 240-room Sandcastle Oceanfront Resort at the Pavilion in Myrtle Beach, SC The property, at 1802 North Ocean Blvd, was purchased from...
Taconic Capital Advisors, an opportunistic investment manager, has formally launched a mortgage origination platform The New York company is best known for its equity investments and often has purchased distressed loans and properties from CMBS...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Increasing interest rates have pushed the returns generated by commercial mortgages held by life insurance companies to their worst showing in more than 20 years The 7,757 loans, with a balance of $1582...
Heartland Financial USA Inc, better known as HTLF, has provided $2885 million of financing against Northglenn Marketplace, a 439,063-square-foot retail center in Northglenn, Colo JLL Capital Markets arranged the five-year loan, which pays a floating...
Parkview Financial has provided $45 million of financing to fund the proposed redevelopment of the former dual-branded Baltimore Harbor Hotel in the city’s Inner Harbor area into apartments The property had operated as a Radisson and Holiday...