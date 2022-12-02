Log In or Subscribe to read more
Rentvcom Maximus Federal Services has agreed to renew its lease at Desert Canyon 300, a 149,200-square-foot office property in Phoenix The software and technology provider for government programs will continue to occupy the property, at 2411 West...
Dallas Morning News Masonite International Corp has signed a lease for 626,178 square feet of industrial space at the Mesquite Airport Logistics Center in suburban Dallas The Tampa, Fla, building materials manufacturer will fully lease one the...
San Francisco Business Times Oracle Corp is offering for sublease the 185,700-square-foot office property at 5805 Owens Drive in Pleasanton, Calif The technology company hired Avison Young to market the space Oracle has been shedding office space in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Increasing interest rates have pushed the returns generated by commercial mortgages held by life insurance companies to their worst showing in more than 20 years The 7,757 loans, with a balance of $1582...
Commercial Property Executive Exelixis has agreed to fully lease a 100,000-square-foot life-sciences building at the Loop at Harbor Bay, a 332,000-sf life-sciences and laboratory complex in Alameda, Calif Kidder Mathews negotiated the leased on...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Asking monthly apartment rents averaged $1,536 in Phoenix in the third quarter, according to Kidder Mathews That compares with the second quarter’s $1,550/unit average and marks the first time that...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Boston Properties leased 145 million square feet of space in its entire portfolio during the third quarter, down from the 193 million sf in the second quarter, but in line with the 143 million it leased...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property sales volume continued to decline in October, to $4278 billion, according to MSCI Real Assets That was down 1547 percent from September’s revised $5061 billion of volume and 43...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $750 million CMBS loan against the ground beneath the 20 Times Square mixed-use building at 701 Seventh Ave in Manhattan has transferred to special servicing as a result of liens that have been filed...