Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report FPA Multifamily has paid $234 million, or $243,750/unit, for the 96-unit Highland Green Apartments in Kent, Wash The San Francisco investment manager purchased the property, at 10105 Southeast 236th St,...
Commercial Observer BankUnited has provided a $2685 million loan against the Nathaniel, an 85-unit apartment building in Manhattan’s East Village section The property, at 138 East 12th St, is owned by Westover Cos of King of Prussia, Pa, which...
Commercial Property Executive TA Realty has paid $33 million, or $9679/sf, for Airport Central Portfolio, a two-building industrial property with 340,960-square-feet in Denver The Boston investment manager purchased the property from a group of...
JLL Real Estate Capital has provided $995 million of Freddie Mac financing for the 496-unit Elle apartment building in Chicago’s South Loop area The loan has a seven-year term and pays a fixed coupon The Elle, formerly known as Alta Roosevelt,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Northmarq has provided $1707 million of Freddie Mac financing to facilitate Sunrise Multifamily Group’s $25 million, or $208,333/unit, purchase of the 120-unit Enclave on Bethany apartment property in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Rise48 Equity has paid $50 million, or $312,500/unit for the 160-unit La Serena apartment property in Tempe, Ariz The Phoenix investment manager, which invests on behalf of accredited and non-accredited...
The Real Deal The Brodsky Organization has agreed to sell the 250-unit apartment property at 7 DeKalb Ave in Brooklyn, NY, to Avanath Capital Management for about $100 million, or $400,000/unit Brodsky had purchased the 23-story building, then...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Apartment Income REIT Corp has sold a portfolio of six apartment properties with 1,314 units in the greater Boston area, including Nashua, NH, for $500 million, to Eagle Rock Properties The Denver REIT had...
EagleBank has provided $504 million to facilitate the $72 million, or $277,992/unit purchase of the 259-unit Colvin Woods apartment property in the Washington, DC, suburb of Reston, Va The property, on a 21-acre site at 11012, was purchased by a...