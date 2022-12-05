Log In or Subscribe to read more
Alternative lender 3650 REIT has provided $765 million of financing for the construction of the 293-unit Elevate Apartments in Dania Beach, Fla The loan, funded through the Miami investment manager’s bridge and event-driven platform, has a...
Rentvcom A venture of Trailbreak Partners, TOD Properties and Highland Development has completed construction of the 281-unit Traverse Apartments in Lakewood, Colo, about five miles west of Denver The property, at 5495 West 10th Ave, has studio,...
REBusiness Online Landmark Properties is planning a 326-unit apartment property at 2190 Shattuck Ave in Berkeley, Calif, less than a half mile from the University of California-Berkeley campus It will serve the university’s students, faculty...
The Registry Legacy Partners has broken ground for Copal, a 288-unit apartment property in Bellevue, Wash The Foster City, Calif, company is building the property at 1525 132nd Ave, about 11 miles east of Seattle JPMorgan Chase in August had...
Dallas Morning News Masonite International Corp has signed a lease for 626,178 square feet of industrial space at the Mesquite Airport Logistics Center in suburban Dallas The Tampa, Fla, building materials manufacturer will fully lease one the...
Dallas Morning News Construction has started on Alta Firewheel, a 250-unit apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Garland, Texas Wood Partners of Atlanta is constructing the five-building property off the George Bush Turnpike, near the Firewheel...
Triad Business Journal Construction is underway on a 1 million-square-foot industrial property in High Point, NC, about 16 miles west of Greensboro, NC PNK Group of McDonough, Ga, recently paid $1657 million for the project’s 112-acre...
South Florida Business Journal Allure Development Group has filed plans with the Hollywood, Fla, Technical Advisory Committee to build a 182-unit apartment property The developer in March paid $67 million for the vacant 35,516-square-foot...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Silverstein Properties has updated its plans for a 078-acre development site in downtown Tampa, Fla, that it had purchased for $1975 million earlier this year The New York developer is building a 450-unit apartment...