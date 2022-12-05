Log In or Subscribe to read more
Chicago Business Journal Metro Edge Development Partners is planning to build a 184,720-square-foot data center within the Illinois Medical District in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood The five-story property will have 198 megawatts of power...
Rentvcom A venture of Trailbreak Partners, TOD Properties and Highland Development has completed construction of the 281-unit Traverse Apartments in Lakewood, Colo, about five miles west of Denver The property, at 5495 West 10th Ave, has studio,...
Ocean Bank has provided $48 million of mortgage financing for the 188-unit One Plaza apartment property in Miami The seven-year loan, which requires only interest payments for its full term, was arranged by Aztec Group of Miami It allowed the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Taconic Capital Advisors has ventured with HEI Hotels & Resorts to buy the 351-room Hyatt Regency Jersey City hotel As part of its acquisition, the venture has assumed a $100 million CMBS loan against...
Commercial Observer BankUnited has provided a $2685 million loan against the Nathaniel, an 85-unit apartment building in Manhattan’s East Village section The property, at 138 East 12th St, is owned by Westover Cos of King of Prussia, Pa, which...
REBusiness Online Landmark Properties is planning a 326-unit apartment property at 2190 Shattuck Ave in Berkeley, Calif, less than a half mile from the University of California-Berkeley campus It will serve the university’s students, faculty...
JLL Real Estate Capital has provided $995 million of Freddie Mac financing for the 496-unit Elle apartment building in Chicago’s South Loop area The loan has a seven-year term and pays a fixed coupon The Elle, formerly known as Alta Roosevelt,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Northmarq has provided $1707 million of Freddie Mac financing to facilitate Sunrise Multifamily Group’s $25 million, or $208,333/unit, purchase of the 120-unit Enclave on Bethany apartment property in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Rise48 Equity has paid $50 million, or $312,500/unit for the 160-unit La Serena apartment property in Tempe, Ariz The Phoenix investment manager, which invests on behalf of accredited and non-accredited...