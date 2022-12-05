Log In or Subscribe to read more
The major apartment-owning REITs, 13 companies with a total of nearly 550,000 units throughout the country, saw their occupancy rates decline in the third quarter But rents increased by nearly 45 percent from the second quarter...
The CMBS trust that holds a distressed $6061 million loan against the Harborplace retail property along the Baltimore waterfront has struck a deal to sell the collateral property, subject to the loan's assumption The loan is securitized through...
Taconic Capital Advisors, an opportunistic investment manager, has formally launched a mortgage origination platform The New York company is best known for its equity investments and often has purchased distressed loans and properties from CMBS...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Shoppes at Buckland Hills, an enclosed shopping mall in the Hartford, Conn, suburb of Manchester, Conn, has been appraised at a value of $5995 million That’s 57 percent of the $10561 million owed...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Increasing interest rates have pushed the returns generated by commercial mortgages held by life insurance companies to their worst showing in more than 20 years The 7,757 loans, with a balance of $1582...
Private-label CMBS issuance this year is likely to decline by nearly one-third from last year's $109 billion Next year should see further declines in issuance as increasing interest rates will continue to impact property sales and demand for...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Muncie Mall in Muncie, Ind, is headed to foreclosure A total of 515,970 square feet at the 635,970-sf shopping center serves as collateral for a $312 million loan that’s securitized through JPMBB...
The Memphis, Tenn, company has acquired the Shops at Somerset Square in the Hartford, Conn, suburb of Glastonbury, Conn, for roughly the amount that was owed against the 113,987-square-foot retail center It also assumed the troubled CMBS loan...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Asking monthly apartment rents averaged $1,536 in Phoenix in the third quarter, according to Kidder Mathews That compares with the second quarter’s $1,550/unit average and marks the first time that...