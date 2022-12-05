Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture of Slate Property Group and PCCP LLC has paid $3769 million, or $588,906/unit, for the 64-unit apartment building at 123 East 54th St in Manhattan’s Turtle Bay neighborhood To fund its purchase, the venture has lined up $233 million...
Alternative lender 3650 REIT has provided $765 million of financing for the construction of the 293-unit Elevate Apartments in Dania Beach, Fla The loan, funded through the Miami investment manager’s bridge and event-driven platform, has a...
Ocean Bank has provided $48 million of mortgage financing for the 188-unit One Plaza apartment property in Miami The seven-year loan, which requires only interest payments for its full term, was arranged by Aztec Group of Miami It allowed the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Taconic Capital Advisors has ventured with HEI Hotels & Resorts to buy the 351-room Hyatt Regency Jersey City hotel As part of its acquisition, the venture has assumed a $100 million CMBS loan against...
Commercial Observer BankUnited has provided a $2685 million loan against the Nathaniel, an 85-unit apartment building in Manhattan’s East Village section The property, at 138 East 12th St, is owned by Westover Cos of King of Prussia, Pa, which...
JLL Real Estate Capital has provided $995 million of Freddie Mac financing for the 496-unit Elle apartment building in Chicago’s South Loop area The loan has a seven-year term and pays a fixed coupon The Elle, formerly known as Alta Roosevelt,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Northmarq has provided $1707 million of Freddie Mac financing to facilitate Sunrise Multifamily Group’s $25 million, or $208,333/unit, purchase of the 120-unit Enclave on Bethany apartment property in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Rise48 Equity has paid $50 million, or $312,500/unit for the 160-unit La Serena apartment property in Tempe, Ariz The Phoenix investment manager, which invests on behalf of accredited and non-accredited...
The Real Deal The Brodsky Organization has agreed to sell the 250-unit apartment property at 7 DeKalb Ave in Brooklyn, NY, to Avanath Capital Management for about $100 million, or $400,000/unit Brodsky had purchased the 23-story building, then...