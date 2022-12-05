Log In or Subscribe to read more
Alternative lender 3650 REIT has provided $765 million of financing for the construction of the 293-unit Elevate Apartments in Dania Beach, Fla The loan, funded through the Miami investment manager’s bridge and event-driven platform, has a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Taconic Capital Advisors has ventured with HEI Hotels & Resorts to buy the 351-room Hyatt Regency Jersey City hotel As part of its acquisition, the venture has assumed a $100 million CMBS loan against...
Commercial Observer BankUnited has provided a $2685 million loan against the Nathaniel, an 85-unit apartment building in Manhattan’s East Village section The property, at 138 East 12th St, is owned by Westover Cos of King of Prussia, Pa, which...
JLL Real Estate Capital has provided $995 million of Freddie Mac financing for the 496-unit Elle apartment building in Chicago’s South Loop area The loan has a seven-year term and pays a fixed coupon The Elle, formerly known as Alta Roosevelt,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Northmarq has provided $1707 million of Freddie Mac financing to facilitate Sunrise Multifamily Group’s $25 million, or $208,333/unit, purchase of the 120-unit Enclave on Bethany apartment property in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Rise48 Equity has paid $50 million, or $312,500/unit for the 160-unit La Serena apartment property in Tempe, Ariz The Phoenix investment manager, which invests on behalf of accredited and non-accredited...
The Real Deal The Brodsky Organization has agreed to sell the 250-unit apartment property at 7 DeKalb Ave in Brooklyn, NY, to Avanath Capital Management for about $100 million, or $400,000/unit Brodsky had purchased the 23-story building, then...
EagleBank has provided $504 million to facilitate the $72 million, or $277,992/unit purchase of the 259-unit Colvin Woods apartment property in the Washington, DC, suburb of Reston, Va The property, on a 21-acre site at 11012, was purchased by a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A Los Angeles investor operating as MBSC Property LLC, has purchased the 240-room Sandcastle Oceanfront Resort at the Pavilion in Myrtle Beach, SC The property, at 1802 North Ocean Blvd, was purchased from...