REBusinessOnline Venterra Realty has paid $98 million, or $298,780/unit, for the 328-unit Luma Headwaters apartment property in Orlando, FL The property, at 4000 Headwaters Way, was built in 2020 It is encumbered by a $4127 million Freddie Mac loan...
The Milestone Group has acquired a portfolio of three apartment properties with 870 units in suburban Washington, DC, from the Rose Valley Capital operation of Hampshire Properties The price paid for the portfolio couldn’t be learned...
NFI Industries has paid $220 million, or $28916/sf, for the 760,829-square-foot industrial property at 13000 Mission Blvd in Eastvale, Calif The Camden, NJ, logistics company purchased the property from Sares Regis Group of Newport Beach, Calif,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Real Capital Solutions has paid $95 million, or $621/sf, for the newly built 225 Pearl St North office building, with 153,000 square feet in Jacksonville, Fla The Louisville, Colo, investment manager bought...
Rentvcom La-Z Boy Inc has agreed to lease 66,700 square feet of space at Building I of Ascent Commerce Center, a three-building industrial property with 594,400 sf in Commerce City, Colo Cushman & Wakefield and Lincoln Property Co represented...
EDENS has paid $1368 million for three grocery-anchored retail centers with more than 400,000 square feet in the Los Angeles suburbs The Columbia, SC, developer bought the three properties from Combined Properties Inc of Beverly Hills, Calif, which...
Solow Building Co has sold three Manhattan apartment properties, with a total of 858 units, to a venture between Black Spruce Management and Orbach Affordable Housing for $825 million The three properties are One Sutton Place, with 234 units at 420...
A venture of Slate Property Group and PCCP LLC has paid $3769 million, or $588,906/unit, for the 64-unit apartment building at 123 East 54th St in Manhattan’s Turtle Bay neighborhood To fund its purchase, the venture has lined up $233 million...
Rentvcom A venture of Trailbreak Partners, TOD Properties and Highland Development has completed construction of the 281-unit Traverse Apartments in Lakewood, Colo, about five miles west of Denver The property, at 5495 West 10th Ave, has studio,...