Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Dayton Mall in suburban Dayton, Ohio, has been appraised at a value of $402 million, well less than the $7486 million owed against it The latest appraisal was highlighted yesterday in a CMBS Newsflash...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A fund affiliate of Keystone Property Group that owns the 133,115-square-foot One Presidential Blvd office building in the Philadelphia suburb of Bala Cynwyd, Pa, has offered to give the property to its...
Crain’s New York Yellowstone Real Estate Investments has filed to foreclose against $170 million of mortgage debt it holds against the 697-room Maxwell Hotel at 541 Lexington Ave in midtown Manhattan The New York investor had purchased the...
Three hotels in downtown Portland, Ore, that secure a total of $29145 million of CMBS debt could be facing foreclosure as the loans have been delinquent for months Two of the hotels, the 455-room Hilton Portland and the 327-room Duniway, are...
Crain’s New York Business Bank Hapoalim, which four years ago had provided $33 million of financing for the development of a 286-room hotel at 140 Fulton St in lower Manhattan, has filed to foreclose The bank claims the loan is in default,...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Situs Holdings has taken the 248 million-square-foot Peachtree Center office and retail property in Atlanta through foreclosure Banyan Street Capital previously had owned the seven-building complex, but was unable to...
The owner of the Hilton Houston Post Oak Hotel has reached a settlement with its lender, effectively agreeing to turn the property over in a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure, resolving the property's bankruptcy The 448-room hotel, at 2001 Post Oak Blvd,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The CMBS trust that held a $95 million mortgage against the Broward Mall in Plantation, Fla, has taken the 325,701 square feet of the 1 million-sf mall that serves as collateral through foreclosure The...
The Real Deal William W Koeppel, owner of Manhattan’s Eastgate House, once again has thrown the 138-unit apartment property into bankruptcy in order to avoid losing it to foreclosure Tenants at the property had sued Koeppel in 2011, alleging...