Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Real Capital Solutions has paid $95 million, or $621/sf, for the newly built 225 Pearl St North office building, with 153,000 square feet in Jacksonville, Fla The Louisville, Colo, investment manager bought...
EDENS has paid $1368 million for three grocery-anchored retail centers with more than 400,000 square feet in the Los Angeles suburbs The Columbia, SC, developer bought the three properties from Combined Properties Inc of Beverly Hills, Calif, which...
Solow Building Co has sold three Manhattan apartment properties, with a total of 858 units, to a venture between Black Spruce Management and Orbach Affordable Housing for $825 million The three properties are One Sutton Place, with 234 units at 420...
A venture of Slate Property Group and PCCP LLC has paid $3769 million, or $588,906/unit, for the 64-unit apartment building at 123 East 54th St in Manhattan’s Turtle Bay neighborhood To fund its purchase, the venture has lined up $233 million...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Taconic Capital Advisors has ventured with HEI Hotels & Resorts to buy the 351-room Hyatt Regency Jersey City hotel As part of its acquisition, the venture has assumed a $100 million CMBS loan against...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report FPA Multifamily has paid $234 million, or $243,750/unit, for the 96-unit Highland Green Apartments in Kent, Wash The San Francisco investment manager purchased the property, at 10105 Southeast 236th St,...
Commercial Observer BankUnited has provided a $2685 million loan against the Nathaniel, an 85-unit apartment building in Manhattan’s East Village section The property, at 138 East 12th St, is owned by Westover Cos of King of Prussia, Pa, which...
Commercial Property Executive TA Realty has paid $33 million, or $9679/sf, for Airport Central Portfolio, a two-building industrial property with 340,960-square-feet in Denver The Boston investment manager purchased the property from a group of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Northmarq has provided $1707 million of Freddie Mac financing to facilitate Sunrise Multifamily Group’s $25 million, or $208,333/unit, purchase of the 120-unit Enclave on Bethany apartment property in...