Square Mile Capital Management LLC has provided $185 million of financing against the 434-unit Bezel Miami apartment building at the Miami Worldcenter, a massive mixed-use complex in downtown Miami The loan, arranged by Cushman & Wakefield and...
Old National Bank has provided $30 million of financing for the construction of Villas Litchfield Park, a 153-unit single-family rental property in Phoenix JLL Capital Markets arranged the three-and-a-half-year loan on behalf of a venture of Blue...
NFI Industries has paid $220 million, or $28916/sf, for the 760,829-square-foot industrial property at 13000 Mission Blvd in Eastvale, Calif The Camden, NJ, logistics company purchased the property from Sares Regis Group of Newport Beach, Calif,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Real Capital Solutions has paid $95 million, or $621/sf, for the newly built 225 Pearl St North office building, with 153,000 square feet in Jacksonville, Fla The Louisville, Colo, investment manager bought...
Commercial Observer State Farm Auto Insurance has provided $26 million of financing for the 55,000-square-foot retail center at 867 East Gate Blvd in Garden City, NY The loan, arranged by Newmark, allowed BRAM Auto Group, a family-owned owner,...
EDENS has paid $1368 million for three grocery-anchored retail centers with more than 400,000 square feet in the Los Angeles suburbs The Columbia, SC, developer bought the three properties from Combined Properties Inc of Beverly Hills, Calif, which...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Northmarq has provided $2295 million of Freddie Mac mortgage financing against Palisade Park, a 214-unit apartment property in Phoenix The financing has a 10-year term and requires only interest payments...
Solow Building Co has sold three Manhattan apartment properties, with a total of 858 units, to a venture between Black Spruce Management and Orbach Affordable Housing for $825 million The three properties are One Sutton Place, with 234 units at 420...
CapRock Partners has lined up $50 million of financing to fund its construction of a 269,740-square-foot industrial property at 4200 West Valley Blvd in Pomona, Calif The loan, from an undisclosed lender, was arranged by JLL Capital Markets Caprock,...