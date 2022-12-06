Log In or Subscribe to read more
Old National Bank has provided $30 million of financing for the construction of Villas Litchfield Park, a 153-unit single-family rental property in Phoenix JLL Capital Markets arranged the three-and-a-half-year loan on behalf of a venture of Blue...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Real Capital Solutions has paid $95 million, or $621/sf, for the newly built 225 Pearl St North office building, with 153,000 square feet in Jacksonville, Fla The Louisville, Colo, investment manager bought...
Commercial Observer State Farm Auto Insurance has provided $26 million of financing for the 55,000-square-foot retail center at 867 East Gate Blvd in Garden City, NY The loan, arranged by Newmark, allowed BRAM Auto Group, a family-owned owner,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Northmarq has provided $2295 million of Freddie Mac mortgage financing against Palisade Park, a 214-unit apartment property in Phoenix The financing has a 10-year term and requires only interest payments...
CapRock Partners has lined up $50 million of financing to fund its construction of a 269,740-square-foot industrial property at 4200 West Valley Blvd in Pomona, Calif The loan, from an undisclosed lender, was arranged by JLL Capital Markets Caprock,...
Commercial Observer Bank OZK has provided $170 million of financing for the development of a 145-unit residential condominium building at 126 East 57th St in midtown Manhattan The property, for which construction got underway during the summer, is...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $400 million CMBS loan against Market Square, a two-building office property with 108 million square feet that serves as the headquarters of Twitter Inc could very well face challenges when it matures...
A venture of Slate Property Group and PCCP LLC has paid $3769 million, or $588,906/unit, for the 64-unit apartment building at 123 East 54th St in Manhattan’s Turtle Bay neighborhood To fund its purchase, the venture has lined up $233 million...
Christopher Honn, a seasoned specialist in seniors-housing lending, has been named managing director of senior housing originations at NewPoint Real Estate Capital LLC Honn, who is based in Chicago, joined the Plano, Texas, lender from Regions Bank,...