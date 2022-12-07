Log In or Subscribe to read more
ADT is offering for sublease 123,000 square feet of office space at Cherry Creek Place II, a 204,402-sf office property at 3190 South Vaughn Way in Aurora, Colo, about 14 miles southeast of Denver The availability was highlighted in a report in the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Chicago’s central business district has 68 million square feet of office space available for sublease, up from 66 million sf in the third quarter, according to MB Real Estate The volume is the...
REJournalscom Doran Cos has broken ground for Bassett Creek, a 176-unit apartment property in Plymouth, Minn The Bloomington, Minn, developer first 2022/03/28/176-unit-apartment-property-planned-near-minneapolis/ announced plans for the property, at...
Rentvcom La-Z Boy Inc has agreed to lease 66,700 square feet of space at Building I of Ascent Commerce Center, a three-building industrial property with 594,400 sf in Commerce City, Colo Cushman & Wakefield and Lincoln Property Co represented...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $400 million CMBS loan against Market Square, a two-building office property with 108 million square feet that serves as the headquarters of Twitter Inc could very well face challenges when it matures...
Chicago Business Journal Metro Edge Development Partners is planning to build a 184,720-square-foot data center within the Illinois Medical District in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood The five-story property will have 198 megawatts of power...
The major apartment-owning REITs, 13 companies with a total of nearly 550,000 units throughout the country, saw their occupancy rates decline in the third quarter But rents increased by nearly 45 percent from the second quarter...
Rentvcom Maximus Federal Services has agreed to renew its lease at Desert Canyon 300, a 149,200-square-foot office property in Phoenix The software and technology provider for government programs will continue to occupy the property, at 2411 West...
Dallas Morning News Masonite International Corp has signed a lease for 626,178 square feet of industrial space at the Mesquite Airport Logistics Center in suburban Dallas The Tampa, Fla, building materials manufacturer will fully lease one the...