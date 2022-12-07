Log In or Subscribe to read more
RXR partnered with Macquarie Capital Principal Finance and the Qatar Investment Authority to make a $261 million preferred-equity investment in the $825 million purchase, by a a venture of Black Spruce Management and Orbach Affordable Housing of a...
Greystone has provided $254 million of financing to fund the $346 million, or $238,621/unit, purchase of a portfolio of six apartment properties with 145 units in New Haven, Conn The private-label loan, which means it wasn’t executed by one of...
ADT is offering for sublease 123,000 square feet of office space at Cherry Creek Place II, a 204,402-sf office property at 3190 South Vaughn Way in Aurora, Colo, about 14 miles southeast of Denver The availability was highlighted in a report in the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Clear Blue Co has paid $57 million, or $142,500/unit, for the 400-unit Meadows Apartments in Louisville, Ky The Nashville, Tenn, real estate investment manager purchased the property from Continental...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Citigroup and Societe Generale have provided $1274 million of financing against the 170,536-square-foot office and retail building at 575 Broadway in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood The loan, arranged...
JLL Capital Markets has arranged $40 million of financing for DivcoWest’s $761 million, or $58576/sf, purchase of Northridge Summit, a 129,916-square-foot office property in San Diego The San Francisco investment firm purchased the property...
Denver Business Journal Amplify Development Co has paid $413 million, or $491,667/ unit, for the 84-unit Vista student-housing apartments in Denver The Los Angeles company purchased the property, at 1920 South University Blvd, from a venture of Zais...
REBusinessOnline Venterra Realty has paid $98 million, or $298,780/unit, for the 328-unit Luma Headwaters apartment property in Orlando, FL The property, at 4000 Headwaters Way, was built in 2020 It is encumbered by a $4127 million Freddie Mac loan...
The Milestone Group has acquired a portfolio of three apartment properties with 870 units in suburban Washington, DC, from the Rose Valley Capital operation of Hampshire Properties The price paid for the portfolio couldn’t be learned...