Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Clear Blue Co has paid $57 million, or $142,500/unit, for the 400-unit Meadows Apartments in Louisville, Ky The Nashville, Tenn, real estate investment manager purchased the property from Continental...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Citigroup and Societe Generale have provided $1274 million of financing against the 170,536-square-foot office and retail building at 575 Broadway in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood The loan, arranged...
JLL Capital Markets has arranged $40 million of financing for DivcoWest’s $761 million, or $58576/sf, purchase of Northridge Summit, a 129,916-square-foot office property in San Diego The San Francisco investment firm purchased the property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Chicago’s central business district has 68 million square feet of office space available for sublease, up from 66 million sf in the third quarter, according to MB Real Estate The volume is the...
The Milestone Group has acquired a portfolio of three apartment properties with 870 units in suburban Washington, DC, from the Rose Valley Capital operation of Hampshire Properties The price paid for the portfolio couldn’t be learned...
Square Mile Capital Management LLC has provided $185 million of financing against the 434-unit Bezel Miami apartment building at the Miami Worldcenter, a massive mixed-use complex in downtown Miami The loan, arranged by Cushman & Wakefield and...
Old National Bank has provided $30 million of financing for the construction of Villas Litchfield Park, a 153-unit single-family rental property in Phoenix JLL Capital Markets arranged the three-and-a-half-year loan on behalf of a venture of Blue...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Real Capital Solutions has paid $95 million, or $621/sf, for the newly built 225 Pearl St North office building, with 153,000 square feet in Jacksonville, Fla The Louisville, Colo, investment manager bought...
Commercial Observer State Farm Auto Insurance has provided $26 million of financing for the 55,000-square-foot retail center at 867 East Gate Blvd in Garden City, NY The loan, arranged by Newmark, allowed BRAM Auto Group, a family-owned owner,...