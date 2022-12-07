Log In or Subscribe to read more
ADT is offering for sublease 123,000 square feet of office space at Cherry Creek Place II, a 204,402-sf office property at 3190 South Vaughn Way in Aurora, Colo, about 14 miles southeast of Denver The availability was highlighted in a report in the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Clear Blue Co has paid $57 million, or $142,500/unit, for the 400-unit Meadows Apartments in Louisville, Ky The Nashville, Tenn, real estate investment manager purchased the property from Continental...
JLL Capital Markets has arranged $40 million of financing for DivcoWest’s $761 million, or $58576/sf, purchase of Northridge Summit, a 129,916-square-foot office property in San Diego The San Francisco investment firm purchased the property...
The Milestone Group has acquired a portfolio of three apartment properties with 870 units in suburban Washington, DC, from the Rose Valley Capital operation of Hampshire Properties The price paid for the portfolio couldn’t be learned...
Square Mile Capital Management LLC has provided $185 million of financing against the 434-unit Bezel Miami apartment building at the Miami Worldcenter, a massive mixed-use complex in downtown Miami The loan, arranged by Cushman & Wakefield and...
Old National Bank has provided $30 million of financing for the construction of Villas Litchfield Park, a 153-unit single-family rental property in Phoenix JLL Capital Markets arranged the three-and-a-half-year loan on behalf of a venture of Blue...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Real Capital Solutions has paid $95 million, or $621/sf, for the newly built 225 Pearl St North office building, with 153,000 square feet in Jacksonville, Fla The Louisville, Colo, investment manager bought...
Commercial Observer State Farm Auto Insurance has provided $26 million of financing for the 55,000-square-foot retail center at 867 East Gate Blvd in Garden City, NY The loan, arranged by Newmark, allowed BRAM Auto Group, a family-owned owner,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Northmarq has provided $2295 million of Freddie Mac mortgage financing against Palisade Park, a 214-unit apartment property in Phoenix The financing has a 10-year term and requires only interest payments...