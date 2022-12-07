Log In or Subscribe to read more
The venture that owns the Bridgewater Commons shopping center in northern New Jersey is no longer willing to inject additional equity into the property and is poised to turn the property over to the CMBS trust that holds a $300 million loan against...
Private-label CMBS issuance this year is likely to decline by nearly one-third from last year's $109 billion Next year should see further declines in issuance as increasing interest rates will continue to impact property sales and demand for...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Dayton Mall in suburban Dayton, Ohio, has been appraised at a value of $402 million, well less than the $7486 million owed against it The latest appraisal was highlighted yesterday in a CMBS Newsflash...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $750 million CMBS loan against the ground beneath the 20 Times Square mixed-use building at 701 Seventh Ave in Manhattan has transferred to special servicing as a result of liens that have been filed...
This story has been edited to add a comment from Vornado Realty Trust Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $400 million loan against the 578,584-square-foot office building at 350 Park Ave in midtown Manhattan has transferred to special...
The volume of CMBS loans in special servicing increased in October for the third month in a row, driven by loans against office and retail properties The volume increased last month by 106 percent to $3065 billion It's nearly back to where it was in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of CMBS loans that are more than 30 days late with their payments uncharacteristically increased last month by 207 percent to $1823 billion, according to Trepp Inc That was only the third month...
A total of 983 CMBS loans with a balance of $1101 billion have been defeased so far this year, according to Trepp Inc That's a volume last seen before the coronavirus pandemic had struck For all of last year, in contrast, $91 billion of...
The Real Deal Stefan Soloviev, the heir to Sheldon Solow’s real estate empire, is in talks to sell 9 West 57th St, a 16 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan’s Plaza District It’s not known who is negotiating to purchase...