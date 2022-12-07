Log In or Subscribe to read more
Greystone has provided $254 million of financing to fund the $346 million, or $238,621/unit, purchase of a portfolio of six apartment properties with 145 units in New Haven, Conn The private-label loan, which means it wasn’t executed by one of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Clear Blue Co has paid $57 million, or $142,500/unit, for the 400-unit Meadows Apartments in Louisville, Ky The Nashville, Tenn, real estate investment manager purchased the property from Continental...
JLL Capital Markets has arranged $40 million of financing for DivcoWest’s $761 million, or $58576/sf, purchase of Northridge Summit, a 129,916-square-foot office property in San Diego The San Francisco investment firm purchased the property...
Denver Business Journal Amplify Development Co has paid $413 million, or $491,667/ unit, for the 84-unit Vista student-housing apartments in Denver The Los Angeles company purchased the property, at 1920 South University Blvd, from a venture of Zais...
REBusinessOnline Venterra Realty has paid $98 million, or $298,780/unit, for the 328-unit Luma Headwaters apartment property in Orlando, FL The property, at 4000 Headwaters Way, was built in 2020 It is encumbered by a $4127 million Freddie Mac loan...
The Milestone Group has acquired a portfolio of three apartment properties with 870 units in suburban Washington, DC, from the Rose Valley Capital operation of Hampshire Properties The price paid for the portfolio couldn’t be learned...
NFI Industries has paid $220 million, or $28916/sf, for the 760,829-square-foot industrial property at 13000 Mission Blvd in Eastvale, Calif The Camden, NJ, logistics company purchased the property from Sares Regis Group of Newport Beach, Calif,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Real Capital Solutions has paid $95 million, or $621/sf, for the newly built 225 Pearl St North office building, with 153,000 square feet in Jacksonville, Fla The Louisville, Colo, investment manager bought...
EDENS has paid $1368 million for three grocery-anchored retail centers with more than 400,000 square feet in the Los Angeles suburbs The Columbia, SC, developer bought the three properties from Combined Properties Inc of Beverly Hills, Calif, which...