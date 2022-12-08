Log In or Subscribe to read more
Denver Business Journal Amplify Development Co has paid $413 million, or $491,667/ unit, for the 84-unit Vista student-housing apartments in Denver The Los Angeles company purchased the property, at 1920 South University Blvd, from a venture of Zais...
REJournalscom Doran Cos has broken ground for Bassett Creek, a 176-unit apartment property in Plymouth, Minn The Bloomington, Minn, developer first 2022/03/28/176-unit-apartment-property-planned-near-minneapolis/ announced plans for the property, at...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Real Capital Solutions has paid $95 million, or $621/sf, for the newly built 225 Pearl St North office building, with 153,000 square feet in Jacksonville, Fla The Louisville, Colo, investment manager bought...
Rentvcom La-Z Boy Inc has agreed to lease 66,700 square feet of space at Building I of Ascent Commerce Center, a three-building industrial property with 594,400 sf in Commerce City, Colo Cushman & Wakefield and Lincoln Property Co represented...
CapRock Partners has lined up $50 million of financing to fund its construction of a 269,740-square-foot industrial property at 4200 West Valley Blvd in Pomona, Calif The loan, from an undisclosed lender, was arranged by JLL Capital Markets Caprock,...
Commercial Observer Bank OZK has provided $170 million of financing for the development of a 145-unit residential condominium building at 126 East 57th St in midtown Manhattan The property, for which construction got underway during the summer, is...
Chicago Business Journal Metro Edge Development Partners is planning to build a 184,720-square-foot data center within the Illinois Medical District in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood The five-story property will have 198 megawatts of power...
Alternative lender 3650 REIT has provided $765 million of financing for the construction of the 293-unit Elevate Apartments in Dania Beach, Fla The loan, funded through the Miami investment manager’s bridge and event-driven platform, has a...
Rentvcom A venture of Trailbreak Partners, TOD Properties and Highland Development has completed construction of the 281-unit Traverse Apartments in Lakewood, Colo, about five miles west of Denver The property, at 5495 West 10th Ave, has studio,...