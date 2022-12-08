Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online Matter Real Estate Group is planning the 352-unit Vestra apartment property for Las Vegas The San Diego developer will build the property within the UnCommons mixed-use development on a 40-acre site at 6880 Helen Toland St It will...
Commercial Property Executive A venture of Opus Group and Principal Real Estate Investors has broken ground for Deer Valley 30, a three-building industrial property with 356,000 square feet in Phoenix The property is being constructed on a 30-acre...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report PRG Real Estate has paid $8425 million, or $280,833/unit, for the 300-unit Loree Apartments in Jacksonville, Fla, marking its first investment in the market The Philadelphia investment manager owns 43...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report XCD Realty has paid $2154 million, or $365,084/unit, for PURE Midtown, a 59-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Chandler, Ariz, company purchased the property from its developer, Randolph Street Realty...
Greystone has provided $254 million of financing to fund the $346 million, or $238,621/unit, purchase of a portfolio of six apartment properties with 145 units in New Haven, Conn The private-label loan, which means it wasn’t executed by one of...
ADT is offering for sublease 123,000 square feet of office space at Cherry Creek Place II, a 204,402-sf office property at 3190 South Vaughn Way in Aurora, Colo, about 14 miles southeast of Denver The availability was highlighted in a report in the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Clear Blue Co has paid $57 million, or $142,500/unit, for the 400-unit Meadows Apartments in Louisville, Ky The Nashville, Tenn, real estate investment manager purchased the property from Continental...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Citigroup and Societe Generale have provided $1274 million of financing against the 170,536-square-foot office and retail building at 575 Broadway in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood The loan, arranged...
JLL Capital Markets has arranged $40 million of financing for DivcoWest’s $761 million, or $58576/sf, purchase of Northridge Summit, a 129,916-square-foot office property in San Diego The San Francisco investment firm purchased the property...