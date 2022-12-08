Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Nuveen Real Estate has paid $116 million, or $325,842/unit, for Liv Crossroads, a 356-unit apartment property in Gilbert, Ariz The investment manager purchased the property from its developer, Rockefeller...
Stos Partners has paid $20 million, or $23015/sf, for the 86,900-square-foot industrial property at 2425 Auto Park Way in Escondido, Calif, about 30 miles north of San Diego The San Diego investor purchased the property from a seller, which...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report PRG Real Estate has paid $8425 million, or $280,833/unit, for the 300-unit Loree Apartments in Jacksonville, Fla, marking its first investment in the market The Philadelphia investment manager owns 43...
Crain’s Chicago Business Vista Property Group is planning a 141,000-square-foot office property at 640 West Randolph St in Chicago But the local developer will have to gain zoning approvals before starting work on the proposed 15-story office In...
The Real Deal Brookfield Asset Management has paid $673 million, or $1,150/sf, for the 58,500-square-foot industrial and rail property at 1100 Newark Turnpike in Kearny, NJ The investment manager bought the property, on a 93-acre site off the New...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report XCD Realty has paid $2154 million, or $365,084/unit, for PURE Midtown, a 59-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Chandler, Ariz, company purchased the property from its developer, Randolph Street Realty...
RXR partnered with Macquarie Capital Principal Finance and the Qatar Investment Authority to make a $261 million preferred-equity investment in the $825 million purchase, by a a venture of Black Spruce Management and Orbach Affordable Housing of a...
Greystone has provided $254 million of financing to fund the $346 million, or $238,621/unit, purchase of a portfolio of six apartment properties with 145 units in New Haven, Conn The private-label loan, which means it wasn’t executed by one of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Clear Blue Co has paid $57 million, or $142,500/unit, for the 400-unit Meadows Apartments in Louisville, Ky The Nashville, Tenn, real estate investment manager purchased the property from Continental...