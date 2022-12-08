Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Nuveen Real Estate has paid $116 million, or $325,842/unit, for Liv Crossroads, a 356-unit apartment property in Gilbert, Ariz The investment manager purchased the property from its developer, Rockefeller...
Stos Partners has paid $20 million, or $23015/sf, for the 86,900-square-foot industrial property at 2425 Auto Park Way in Escondido, Calif, about 30 miles north of San Diego The San Diego investor purchased the property from a seller, which...
The Real Deal Brookfield Asset Management has paid $673 million, or $1,150/sf, for the 58,500-square-foot industrial and rail property at 1100 Newark Turnpike in Kearny, NJ The investment manager bought the property, on a 93-acre site off the New...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report XCD Realty has paid $2154 million, or $365,084/unit, for PURE Midtown, a 59-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Chandler, Ariz, company purchased the property from its developer, Randolph Street Realty...
RXR partnered with Macquarie Capital Principal Finance and the Qatar Investment Authority to make a $261 million preferred-equity investment in the $825 million purchase, by a a venture of Black Spruce Management and Orbach Affordable Housing of a...
Greystone has provided $254 million of financing to fund the $346 million, or $238,621/unit, purchase of a portfolio of six apartment properties with 145 units in New Haven, Conn The private-label loan, which means it wasn’t executed by one of...
ADT is offering for sublease 123,000 square feet of office space at Cherry Creek Place II, a 204,402-sf office property at 3190 South Vaughn Way in Aurora, Colo, about 14 miles southeast of Denver The availability was highlighted in a report in the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Clear Blue Co has paid $57 million, or $142,500/unit, for the 400-unit Meadows Apartments in Louisville, Ky The Nashville, Tenn, real estate investment manager purchased the property from Continental...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Citigroup and Societe Generale have provided $1274 million of financing against the 170,536-square-foot office and retail building at 575 Broadway in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood The loan, arranged...