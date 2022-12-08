Log In or Subscribe to read more
The collateral for at least 204 loans with a balance of $665 billion are likely in the hands of receivers, according to a study by Academy Securities' securitized products research and strategy team Nearly a third of the loans, by number, are backed...
The venture that owns the Bridgewater Commons shopping center in northern New Jersey is no longer willing to inject additional equity into the property and is poised to turn the property over to the CMBS trust that holds a $300 million loan against...
The volume of CMBS loans that are now classified as being delinquent increased for the second straight month in November, reaching $1853 billion, which amounts to 2996 percent of the $61844 billion universe tracked by Trepp Inc The culprit was the...
The CMBS trust that holds a distressed $6061 million loan against the Harborplace retail property along the Baltimore waterfront has struck a deal to sell the collateral property, subject to the loan's assumption The loan is securitized through...
Taconic Capital Advisors, an opportunistic investment manager, has formally launched a mortgage origination platform The New York company is best known for its equity investments and often has purchased distressed loans and properties from CMBS...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Shoppes at Buckland Hills, an enclosed shopping mall in the Hartford, Conn, suburb of Manchester, Conn, has been appraised at a value of $5995 million That’s 57 percent of the $10561 million owed...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Increasing interest rates have pushed the returns generated by commercial mortgages held by life insurance companies to their worst showing in more than 20 years The 7,757 loans, with a balance of $1582...
Private-label CMBS issuance this year is likely to decline by nearly one-third from last year's $109 billion Next year should see further declines in issuance as increasing interest rates will continue to impact property sales and demand for...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Muncie Mall in Muncie, Ind, is headed to foreclosure A total of 515,970 square feet at the 635,970-sf shopping center serves as collateral for a $312 million loan that’s securitized through JPMBB...