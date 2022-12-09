Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News Hines has broken ground on the 333-unit apartment property at 333 North Water St in Milwaukee The Houston developer announced plans for the 31-story property last year Union Labor Life Insurance Co provided a construction loan...
Austin Business Journal Construction is underway on The Eden, a 306-unit apartment project in Austin, Texas The property will have a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging from 672 to 1,511 square feet It will include a resort-style...
Houston Business Journal Tannos Development Group is building a 106,000-square-foot medical-office building in downtown Friendswood, Texas, about 23 miles southeast of Houston The local developer is building the four-story property at 1715 South...
Dallas Business Journal Work is set to start next month on the regional headquarters for Wells Fargo Bank in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas KDC of Dallas is developing the two-building office complex on behalf of the San Francisco-based bank...
Dallas Business Journal Samsung has agreed to lease 670,941 square feet of industrial space in Fort Worth, Texas The tech company is fully leasing Building 1 at the Fort Worth Logistics Hub, which sits on 75 acres along the west side of the...
PGIM Real Estate has hired Shaunak Tanna, an 18-year lending industry veteran, as executive director and head of structured debt originations for the East and Midwest regions In addition, the investment manager, with $2068 billion of assets under...
Dwight Capital has provided a total of $40 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program for a pair of recently completed apartment properties with 236 units in Portland, Ore The financing...
REBusiness Online Matter Real Estate Group is planning the 352-unit Vestra apartment property for Las Vegas The San Diego developer will build the property within the UnCommons mixed-use development on a 40-acre site at 6880 Helen Toland St It will...
Northwind Group has provided $62 million of mortgage financing to fund the completion of the 86-unit NOVA residential condominium property in the Long Island City section of Queens, NY The loan retires what had been a $55 million loan that Scale...