Lenders led by Cambridge Savings Bank have provided $93 million of financing for the redevelopment of the Innes Apartments public-housing project, which was built in 1951 in Chelsea, Mass, across the Mystic River from Boston The other participating...
Multi-Housing News Hines has broken ground on the 333-unit apartment property at 333 North Water St in Milwaukee The Houston developer announced plans for the 31-story property last year Union Labor Life Insurance Co provided a construction loan...
Austin Business Journal Construction is underway on The Eden, a 306-unit apartment project in Austin, Texas The property will have a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging from 672 to 1,511 square feet It will include a resort-style...
Houston Business Journal Tannos Development Group is building a 106,000-square-foot medical-office building in downtown Friendswood, Texas, about 23 miles southeast of Houston The local developer is building the four-story property at 1715 South...
Dallas Business Journal Samsung has agreed to lease 670,941 square feet of industrial space in Fort Worth, Texas The tech company is fully leasing Building 1 at the Fort Worth Logistics Hub, which sits on 75 acres along the west side of the...
REBusiness Online Matter Real Estate Group is planning the 352-unit Vestra apartment property for Las Vegas The San Diego developer will build the property within the UnCommons mixed-use development on a 40-acre site at 6880 Helen Toland St It will...
Northwind Group has provided $62 million of mortgage financing to fund the completion of the 86-unit NOVA residential condominium property in the Long Island City section of Queens, NY The loan retires what had been a $55 million loan that Scale...
Commercial Property Executive A venture of Opus Group and Principal Real Estate Investors has broken ground for Deer Valley 30, a three-building industrial property with 356,000 square feet in Phoenix The property is being constructed on a 30-acre...
REJournalscom Doran Cos has broken ground for Bassett Creek, a 176-unit apartment property in Plymouth, Minn The Bloomington, Minn, developer first 2022/03/28/176-unit-apartment-property-planned-near-minneapolis/ announced plans for the property, at...