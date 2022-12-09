Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bridge Group Investments has partnered with Steerpoint Capital to pay $60 million for the Antelope Valley Mall in Palmdale, Calif, which is about 65 miles northeast of Los Angeles The venture purchased the 119 million-square-foot shopping center...
Five Doors Plus LLC has paid $223 million, or $242,391/unit, for Montecito, a 92-unit apartment complex in Phoenix The Scottsdale, Ariz, investment manager, which specializes in class-B and -C properties primarily in Arizona, purchased the apartment...
Crain’s Chicago Business BJB Properties has paid $672 million, or $158,117/unit, for GlenLake Village, a 425-unit apartment property in Glenview, Ill The Park Ridge, Ill, company purchased the property from Fortress Investment Group Fortress...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Orton Development Inc has paid $54 million, or $9310/sf, for the 580,000-square-foot industrial property at 6201-6203 West 111th St in Bloomington, Minn The Emeryville, Calif, company purchased the property from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Nuveen Real Estate has paid $116 million, or $325,842/unit, for Liv Crossroads, a 356-unit apartment property in Gilbert, Ariz The investment manager purchased the property from its developer, Rockefeller...
Stos Partners has paid $20 million, or $23015/sf, for the 86,900-square-foot industrial property at 2425 Auto Park Way in Escondido, Calif, about 30 miles north of San Diego The San Diego investor purchased the property from a seller, which...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report PRG Real Estate has paid $8425 million, or $280,833/unit, for the 300-unit Loree Apartments in Jacksonville, Fla, marking its first investment in the market The Philadelphia investment manager owns 43...
The Real Deal Brookfield Asset Management has paid $673 million, or $1,150/sf, for the 58,500-square-foot industrial and rail property at 1100 Newark Turnpike in Kearny, NJ The investment manager bought the property, on a 93-acre site off the New...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report XCD Realty has paid $2154 million, or $365,084/unit, for PURE Midtown, a 59-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Chandler, Ariz, company purchased the property from its developer, Randolph Street Realty...