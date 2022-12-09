Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Samsung has agreed to lease 670,941 square feet of industrial space in Fort Worth, Texas The tech company is fully leasing Building 1 at the Fort Worth Logistics Hub, which sits on 75 acres along the west side of the...
Crain’s Chicago Business Vista Property Group is planning a 141,000-square-foot office property at 640 West Randolph St in Chicago But the local developer will have to gain zoning approvals before starting work on the proposed 15-story office In...
ADT is offering for sublease 123,000 square feet of office space at Cherry Creek Place II, a 204,402-sf office property at 3190 South Vaughn Way in Aurora, Colo, about 14 miles southeast of Denver The availability was highlighted in a report in the...
REBusinessOnline Venterra Realty has paid $98 million, or $298,780/unit, for the 328-unit Luma Headwaters apartment property in Orlando, FL The property, at 4000 Headwaters Way, was built in 2020 It is encumbered by a $4127 million Freddie Mac loan...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Chicago’s central business district has 68 million square feet of office space available for sublease, up from 66 million sf in the third quarter, according to MB Real Estate The volume is the...
Rentvcom La-Z Boy Inc has agreed to lease 66,700 square feet of space at Building I of Ascent Commerce Center, a three-building industrial property with 594,400 sf in Commerce City, Colo Cushman & Wakefield and Lincoln Property Co represented...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $400 million CMBS loan against Market Square, a two-building office property with 108 million square feet that serves as the headquarters of Twitter Inc could very well face challenges when it matures...
The major apartment-owning REITs, 13 companies with a total of nearly 550,000 units throughout the country, saw their occupancy rates decline in the third quarter But rents increased by nearly 45 percent from the second quarter...
Rentvcom Maximus Federal Services has agreed to renew its lease at Desert Canyon 300, a 149,200-square-foot office property in Phoenix The software and technology provider for government programs will continue to occupy the property, at 2411 West...