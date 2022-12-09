Log In or Subscribe to read more
Lenders led by Cambridge Savings Bank have provided $93 million of financing for the redevelopment of the Innes Apartments public-housing project, which was built in 1951 in Chelsea, Mass, across the Mystic River from Boston The other participating...
Austin Business Journal Construction is underway on The Eden, a 306-unit apartment project in Austin, Texas The property will have a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging from 672 to 1,511 square feet It will include a resort-style...
Houston Business Journal Tannos Development Group is building a 106,000-square-foot medical-office building in downtown Friendswood, Texas, about 23 miles southeast of Houston The local developer is building the four-story property at 1715 South...
Dallas Business Journal Work is set to start next month on the regional headquarters for Wells Fargo Bank in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas KDC of Dallas is developing the two-building office complex on behalf of the San Francisco-based bank...
Dallas Business Journal Samsung has agreed to lease 670,941 square feet of industrial space in Fort Worth, Texas The tech company is fully leasing Building 1 at the Fort Worth Logistics Hub, which sits on 75 acres along the west side of the...
Crain’s Chicago Business BJB Properties has paid $672 million, or $158,117/unit, for GlenLake Village, a 425-unit apartment property in Glenview, Ill The Park Ridge, Ill, company purchased the property from Fortress Investment Group Fortress...
REBusiness Online Matter Real Estate Group is planning the 352-unit Vestra apartment property for Las Vegas The San Diego developer will build the property within the UnCommons mixed-use development on a 40-acre site at 6880 Helen Toland St It will...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Orton Development Inc has paid $54 million, or $9310/sf, for the 580,000-square-foot industrial property at 6201-6203 West 111th St in Bloomington, Minn The Emeryville, Calif, company purchased the property from...
Northwind Group has provided $62 million of mortgage financing to fund the completion of the 86-unit NOVA residential condominium property in the Long Island City section of Queens, NY The loan retires what had been a $55 million loan that Scale...