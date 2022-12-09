Log In or Subscribe to read more
Northwind Group, an investment manager founded in 2017, expects to triple its loan-origination volume this year to at least $12 billion That's even more than the company had projected as recently as this summer, when it had completed about $600...
Lenders led by Cambridge Savings Bank have provided $93 million of financing for the redevelopment of the Innes Apartments public-housing project, which was built in 1951 in Chelsea, Mass, across the Mystic River from Boston The other participating...
Commercial Property Executive Rooms To Go has agreed to fully lease the 465,250-square-foot Building E at the Cubes at Interstate Centre II in Ellabell, Ga Colliers brokered the lease on behalf of the furniture retailer, while JLL represented the...
Bridge Group Investments has partnered with Steerpoint Capital to pay $60 million for the Antelope Valley Mall in Palmdale, Calif, which is about 65 miles northeast of Los Angeles The venture purchased the 119 million-square-foot shopping center...
Five Doors Plus LLC has paid $223 million, or $242,391/unit, for Montecito, a 92-unit apartment complex in Phoenix The Scottsdale, Ariz, investment manager, which specializes in class-B and -C properties primarily in Arizona, purchased the apartment...
Crain’s Chicago Business BJB Properties has paid $672 million, or $158,117/unit, for GlenLake Village, a 425-unit apartment property in Glenview, Ill The Park Ridge, Ill, company purchased the property from Fortress Investment Group Fortress...
PGIM Real Estate has hired Shaunak Tanna, an 18-year lending industry veteran, as executive director and head of structured debt originations for the East and Midwest regions In addition, the investment manager, with $2068 billion of assets under...
Dwight Capital has provided a total of $40 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program for a pair of recently completed apartment properties with 236 units in Portland, Ore The financing...
Crescent Real Estate LLC has completed the sale of six office properties with 13 buildings and 102 million square feet in Colorado Springs, Colo, in separate deals for a total of $180 million, or $17647/sf The Fort Worth, Texas, investor had...