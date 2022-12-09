Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal LeFrak Organization has acquired a stake in the 312-unit Core Apartments in Miami in a deal valuing the property at $127 million, or $407,051/unit The New York developer bought its stake from Adler Group of Miami and...
Lenders led by Cambridge Savings Bank have provided $93 million of financing for the redevelopment of the Innes Apartments public-housing project, which was built in 1951 in Chelsea, Mass, across the Mystic River from Boston The other participating...
PGIM Real Estate has hired Shaunak Tanna, an 18-year lending industry veteran, as executive director and head of structured debt originations for the East and Midwest regions In addition, the investment manager, with $2068 billion of assets under...
Dwight Capital has provided a total of $40 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program for a pair of recently completed apartment properties with 236 units in Portland, Ore The financing...
Northwind Group has provided $62 million of mortgage financing to fund the completion of the 86-unit NOVA residential condominium property in the Long Island City section of Queens, NY The loan retires what had been a $55 million loan that Scale...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report PRG Real Estate has paid $8425 million, or $280,833/unit, for the 300-unit Loree Apartments in Jacksonville, Fla, marking its first investment in the market The Philadelphia investment manager owns 43...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report XCD Realty has paid $2154 million, or $365,084/unit, for PURE Midtown, a 59-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Chandler, Ariz, company purchased the property from its developer, Randolph Street Realty...
RXR partnered with Macquarie Capital Principal Finance and the Qatar Investment Authority to make a $261 million preferred-equity investment in the $825 million purchase, by a a venture of Black Spruce Management and Orbach Affordable Housing of a...
Greystone has provided $254 million of financing to fund the $346 million, or $238,621/unit, purchase of a portfolio of six apartment properties with 145 units in New Haven, Conn The private-label loan, which means it wasn’t executed by one of...