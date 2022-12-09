Log In or Subscribe to read more
Lenders led by Cambridge Savings Bank have provided $93 million of financing for the redevelopment of the Innes Apartments public-housing project, which was built in 1951 in Chelsea, Mass, across the Mystic River from Boston The other participating...
Commercial Property Executive Rooms To Go has agreed to fully lease the 465,250-square-foot Building E at the Cubes at Interstate Centre II in Ellabell, Ga Colliers brokered the lease on behalf of the furniture retailer, while JLL represented the...
Multi-Housing News Hines has broken ground on the 333-unit apartment property at 333 North Water St in Milwaukee The Houston developer announced plans for the 31-story property last year Union Labor Life Insurance Co provided a construction loan...
Austin Business Journal Construction is underway on The Eden, a 306-unit apartment project in Austin, Texas The property will have a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging from 672 to 1,511 square feet It will include a resort-style...
Houston Business Journal Tannos Development Group is building a 106,000-square-foot medical-office building in downtown Friendswood, Texas, about 23 miles southeast of Houston The local developer is building the four-story property at 1715 South...
Dallas Business Journal Work is set to start next month on the regional headquarters for Wells Fargo Bank in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas KDC of Dallas is developing the two-building office complex on behalf of the San Francisco-based bank...
REBusiness Online Matter Real Estate Group is planning the 352-unit Vestra apartment property for Las Vegas The San Diego developer will build the property within the UnCommons mixed-use development on a 40-acre site at 6880 Helen Toland St It will...
Northwind Group has provided $62 million of mortgage financing to fund the completion of the 86-unit NOVA residential condominium property in the Long Island City section of Queens, NY The loan retires what had been a $55 million loan that Scale...
Commercial Property Executive A venture of Opus Group and Principal Real Estate Investors has broken ground for Deer Valley 30, a three-building industrial property with 356,000 square feet in Phoenix The property is being constructed on a 30-acre...