Multi-Housing News Hines has broken ground on the 333-unit apartment property at 333 North Water St in Milwaukee The Houston developer announced plans for the 31-story property last year Union Labor Life Insurance Co provided a construction loan...
Bridge Group Investments has partnered with Steerpoint Capital to pay $60 million for the Antelope Valley Mall in Palmdale, Calif, which is about 65 miles northeast of Los Angeles The venture purchased the 119 million-square-foot shopping center...
Five Doors Plus LLC has paid $223 million, or $242,391/unit, for Montecito, a 92-unit apartment complex in Phoenix The Scottsdale, Ariz, investment manager, which specializes in class-B and -C properties primarily in Arizona, purchased the apartment...
Crescent Real Estate LLC has completed the sale of six office properties with 13 buildings and 102 million square feet in Colorado Springs, Colo, in separate deals for a total of $180 million, or $17647/sf The Fort Worth, Texas, investor had...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Orton Development Inc has paid $54 million, or $9310/sf, for the 580,000-square-foot industrial property at 6201-6203 West 111th St in Bloomington, Minn The Emeryville, Calif, company purchased the property from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Nuveen Real Estate has paid $116 million, or $325,842/unit, for Liv Crossroads, a 356-unit apartment property in Gilbert, Ariz The investment manager purchased the property from its developer, Rockefeller...
Stos Partners has paid $20 million, or $23015/sf, for the 86,900-square-foot industrial property at 2425 Auto Park Way in Escondido, Calif, about 30 miles north of San Diego The San Diego investor purchased the property from a seller, which...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report PRG Real Estate has paid $8425 million, or $280,833/unit, for the 300-unit Loree Apartments in Jacksonville, Fla, marking its first investment in the market The Philadelphia investment manager owns 43...
Crain’s Chicago Business Vista Property Group is planning a 141,000-square-foot office property at 640 West Randolph St in Chicago But the local developer will have to gain zoning approvals before starting work on the proposed 15-story office In...