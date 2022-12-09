Log In or Subscribe to read more
Five Doors Plus LLC has paid $223 million, or $242,391/unit, for Montecito, a 92-unit apartment complex in Phoenix The Scottsdale, Ariz, investment manager, which specializes in class-B and -C properties primarily in Arizona, purchased the apartment...
Crain’s Chicago Business BJB Properties has paid $672 million, or $158,117/unit, for GlenLake Village, a 425-unit apartment property in Glenview, Ill The Park Ridge, Ill, company purchased the property from Fortress Investment Group Fortress...
Crescent Real Estate LLC has completed the sale of six office properties with 13 buildings and 102 million square feet in Colorado Springs, Colo, in separate deals for a total of $180 million, or $17647/sf The Fort Worth, Texas, investor had...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Orton Development Inc has paid $54 million, or $9310/sf, for the 580,000-square-foot industrial property at 6201-6203 West 111th St in Bloomington, Minn The Emeryville, Calif, company purchased the property from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Nuveen Real Estate has paid $116 million, or $325,842/unit, for Liv Crossroads, a 356-unit apartment property in Gilbert, Ariz The investment manager purchased the property from its developer, Rockefeller...
Stos Partners has paid $20 million, or $23015/sf, for the 86,900-square-foot industrial property at 2425 Auto Park Way in Escondido, Calif, about 30 miles north of San Diego The San Diego investor purchased the property from a seller, which...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report PRG Real Estate has paid $8425 million, or $280,833/unit, for the 300-unit Loree Apartments in Jacksonville, Fla, marking its first investment in the market The Philadelphia investment manager owns 43...
The Real Deal Brookfield Asset Management has paid $673 million, or $1,150/sf, for the 58,500-square-foot industrial and rail property at 1100 Newark Turnpike in Kearny, NJ The investment manager bought the property, on a 93-acre site off the New...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report XCD Realty has paid $2154 million, or $365,084/unit, for PURE Midtown, a 59-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Chandler, Ariz, company purchased the property from its developer, Randolph Street Realty...