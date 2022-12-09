Log In or Subscribe to read more
Lenders led by Cambridge Savings Bank have provided $93 million of financing for the redevelopment of the Innes Apartments public-housing project, which was built in 1951 in Chelsea, Mass, across the Mystic River from Boston The other participating...
Multi-Housing News Hines has broken ground on the 333-unit apartment property at 333 North Water St in Milwaukee The Houston developer announced plans for the 31-story property last year Union Labor Life Insurance Co provided a construction loan...
Houston Business Journal Tannos Development Group is building a 106,000-square-foot medical-office building in downtown Friendswood, Texas, about 23 miles southeast of Houston The local developer is building the four-story property at 1715 South...
Dallas Business Journal Work is set to start next month on the regional headquarters for Wells Fargo Bank in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas KDC of Dallas is developing the two-building office complex on behalf of the San Francisco-based bank...
Dallas Business Journal Samsung has agreed to lease 670,941 square feet of industrial space in Fort Worth, Texas The tech company is fully leasing Building 1 at the Fort Worth Logistics Hub, which sits on 75 acres along the west side of the...
REBusiness Online Matter Real Estate Group is planning the 352-unit Vestra apartment property for Las Vegas The San Diego developer will build the property within the UnCommons mixed-use development on a 40-acre site at 6880 Helen Toland St It will...
Northwind Group has provided $62 million of mortgage financing to fund the completion of the 86-unit NOVA residential condominium property in the Long Island City section of Queens, NY The loan retires what had been a $55 million loan that Scale...
Commercial Property Executive A venture of Opus Group and Principal Real Estate Investors has broken ground for Deer Valley 30, a three-building industrial property with 356,000 square feet in Phoenix The property is being constructed on a 30-acre...
REJournalscom Doran Cos has broken ground for Bassett Creek, a 176-unit apartment property in Plymouth, Minn The Bloomington, Minn, developer first 2022/03/28/176-unit-apartment-property-planned-near-minneapolis/ announced plans for the property, at...