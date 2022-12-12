Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bank OZK and ACORE Capital have provided $805 million of financing for the construction of Building 2 within the One Logistics Park industrial complex in Winchester, Va The 102 million-square-foot property is being developed by Meridian Group of...
Philadelphia Business Journal OceanFirst Bank has provided $425 million of financing, while Nuveen Green Capital provided $301 million of commercial property assessed clean energy, or C-PACE, financing for the construction of a 172,000-square-foot...
Citadel Enterprise Americas LLC has agreed to master lease the 585,000-square-foot office building at 350 Park Ave in midtown Manhattan that’s owned by Vornado Realty Trust The hedge-fund company, which occupies nearly 177,000 sf, or 31...
Charlotte Business Journal The Keith Corp has sold the 64,654-square-foot industrial building at 4101 Celanese Road in Rock Hill, SC, for $102 million, or about $15776/sf An investor advised by Zurich Alternative Asset Management bought the recently...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of the Connor Group has bought a pair of apartment properties with 371 units in Miramar, Fla, for $138 million, or about $371,968/unit The Miamisburg, Ohio, company purchased the property from a venture...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Focus Acquisition Co has proposed building a 335-unit apartment project in St Petersburg, Fla The developer wants to construct the $72 million project at 511, 533, 543 and 551 Third Ave South It will stand 22 stories, with...
South Florida Business Journal LeFrak Organization has acquired a stake in the 312-unit Core Apartments in Miami in a deal valuing the property at $127 million, or $407,051/unit The New York developer bought its stake from Adler Group of Miami and...
Commercial Property Executive Third Security has broken ground on the Moses Lake Commerce Center, an 800,000-square-foot industrial property in Moses Lake, Wash The Radford, Va, company is building the property at the intersection of Randolph Road...
Lenders led by Cambridge Savings Bank have provided $93 million of financing for the redevelopment of the Innes Apartments public-housing project, which was built in 1951 in Chelsea, Mass, across the Mystic River from Boston The other participating...