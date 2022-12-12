Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Diego Business Journal Preservation Equity Fund Advisors has paid $20 million, or $219,780/unit, for the 91-unit Alcove East Village affordable-housing property in San Diego The seller was not disclosed The five-story property was built last...
Dallas Morning News Lincoln Advisors has purchased the 178,200-square-foot office and warehouse building at 16240 Gateway Path in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The Chicago company, an affiliate of Lincoln Property Co, bought the property from...
The Real Deal Ares Management has paid $593 million, or $28844/sf, for the 205,589-square-foot industrial property at 100 Walnut Ave in Perris, Calif The Los Angeles investment management firm purchased the property from a limited liability company...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report Sunstone Properties Trust has paid $37 million, or $162,280/unit, for Sutton Place, a 228-unit apartment property in Las Vegas The Westlake Village, Calif, private equity firm purchased the property, the former...
Philadelphia Business Journal OceanFirst Bank has provided $425 million of financing, while Nuveen Green Capital provided $301 million of commercial property assessed clean energy, or C-PACE, financing for the construction of a 172,000-square-foot...
Charlotte Business Journal The Keith Corp has sold the 64,654-square-foot industrial building at 4101 Celanese Road in Rock Hill, SC, for $102 million, or about $15776/sf An investor advised by Zurich Alternative Asset Management bought the recently...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of the Connor Group has bought a pair of apartment properties with 371 units in Miramar, Fla, for $138 million, or about $371,968/unit The Miamisburg, Ohio, company purchased the property from a venture...
South Florida Business Journal LeFrak Organization has acquired a stake in the 312-unit Core Apartments in Miami in a deal valuing the property at $127 million, or $407,051/unit The New York developer bought its stake from Adler Group of Miami and...
Bridge Group Investments has partnered with Steerpoint Capital to pay $60 million for the Antelope Valley Mall in Palmdale, Calif, which is about 65 miles northeast of Los Angeles The venture purchased the 119 million-square-foot shopping center...