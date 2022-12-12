Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Diego Business Journal Preservation Equity Fund Advisors has paid $20 million, or $219,780/unit, for the 91-unit Alcove East Village affordable-housing property in San Diego The seller was not disclosed The five-story property was built last...
Dallas Morning News Lincoln Advisors has purchased the 178,200-square-foot office and warehouse building at 16240 Gateway Path in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The Chicago company, an affiliate of Lincoln Property Co, bought the property from...
Wood Partners has broken ground on Alta Cuvee, a 260-unit apartment property in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif The Atlanta developer is building the property at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Etiwanda Avenue, about 45 miles east of Los Angeles...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report Sunstone Properties Trust has paid $37 million, or $162,280/unit, for Sutton Place, a 228-unit apartment property in Las Vegas The Westlake Village, Calif, private equity firm purchased the property, the former...
Multihousing News Arcland Property Co has paid $186 million, or $19,724/unit, for the 943-unit self-storage facility at 1163 Garrisonville Road in Stafford, Va, about 40 miles south of Washington, DC The Washington company, which invests in storage...
Rentvcom Lansum International has agreed to fully sublease a 155,000-square-foot industrial property at 8380 Pardee Drive in Oakland, Calif Westcore owns the property, which is 19 miles southeast of San Francisco It has 30-foot clear heights, 18...
Charlotte Business Journal The Keith Corp has sold the 64,654-square-foot industrial building at 4101 Celanese Road in Rock Hill, SC, for $102 million, or about $15776/sf An investor advised by Zurich Alternative Asset Management bought the recently...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of the Connor Group has bought a pair of apartment properties with 371 units in Miramar, Fla, for $138 million, or about $371,968/unit The Miamisburg, Ohio, company purchased the property from a venture...
South Florida Business Journal LeFrak Organization has acquired a stake in the 312-unit Core Apartments in Miami in a deal valuing the property at $127 million, or $407,051/unit The New York developer bought its stake from Adler Group of Miami and...