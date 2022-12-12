Log In or Subscribe to read more
Citadel Enterprise Americas LLC has agreed to master lease the 585,000-square-foot office building at 350 Park Ave in midtown Manhattan that’s owned by Vornado Realty Trust The hedge-fund company, which occupies nearly 177,000 sf, or 31...
Commercial Property Executive Third Security has broken ground on the Moses Lake Commerce Center, an 800,000-square-foot industrial property in Moses Lake, Wash The Radford, Va, company is building the property at the intersection of Randolph Road...
Commercial Property Executive Rooms To Go has agreed to fully lease the 465,250-square-foot Building E at the Cubes at Interstate Centre II in Ellabell, Ga Colliers brokered the lease on behalf of the furniture retailer, while JLL represented the...
Dallas Business Journal Samsung has agreed to lease 670,941 square feet of industrial space in Fort Worth, Texas The tech company is fully leasing Building 1 at the Fort Worth Logistics Hub, which sits on 75 acres along the west side of the...
REBusiness Online Matter Real Estate Group is planning the 352-unit Vestra apartment property for Las Vegas The San Diego developer will build the property within the UnCommons mixed-use development on a 40-acre site at 6880 Helen Toland St It will...
Commercial Property Executive A venture of Opus Group and Principal Real Estate Investors has broken ground for Deer Valley 30, a three-building industrial property with 356,000 square feet in Phoenix The property is being constructed on a 30-acre...
Crain’s Chicago Business Vista Property Group is planning a 141,000-square-foot office property at 640 West Randolph St in Chicago But the local developer will have to gain zoning approvals before starting work on the proposed 15-story office In...
ADT is offering for sublease 123,000 square feet of office space at Cherry Creek Place II, a 204,402-sf office property at 3190 South Vaughn Way in Aurora, Colo, about 14 miles southeast of Denver The availability was highlighted in a report in the...
Denver Business Journal Amplify Development Co has paid $413 million, or $491,667/ unit, for the 84-unit Vista student-housing apartments in Denver The Los Angeles company purchased the property, at 1920 South University Blvd, from a venture of Zais...