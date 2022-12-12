Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Alamo Manhattan Corp is building a 210-unit apartment project in Dallas The local developer recently broke ground on the property at Zang Boulevard and 7th Street in the city’s Bishop Arts district It will have more than...
Wood Partners has broken ground on Alta Cuvee, a 260-unit apartment property in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif The Atlanta developer is building the property at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Etiwanda Avenue, about 45 miles east of Los Angeles...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Tidal Real Estate Partners has filed plans to build a 414-unit apartment building in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood The project is being planned for the current site of the Aura Bar & Lounge along Pharr Road The...
Atlanta Business Chronicle The Rowan County, Ga, Board of Commissioners has approved a rezoning request for a planned industrial project in Milton, Ga A venture of Atlanta-based developers Track West Partners and Rooker is constructing the...
Bank OZK and ACORE Capital have provided $805 million of financing for the construction of Building 2 within the One Logistics Park industrial complex in Winchester, Va The 102 million-square-foot property is being developed by Meridian Group of...
Philadelphia Business Journal OceanFirst Bank has provided $425 million of financing, while Nuveen Green Capital provided $301 million of commercial property assessed clean energy, or C-PACE, financing for the construction of a 172,000-square-foot...
Citadel Enterprise Americas LLC has agreed to master lease the 585,000-square-foot office building at 350 Park Ave in midtown Manhattan that’s owned by Vornado Realty Trust The hedge-fund company, which occupies nearly 177,000 sf, or 31...
Charlotte Business Journal The Keith Corp has sold the 64,654-square-foot industrial building at 4101 Celanese Road in Rock Hill, SC, for $102 million, or about $15776/sf An investor advised by Zurich Alternative Asset Management bought the recently...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of the Connor Group has bought a pair of apartment properties with 371 units in Miramar, Fla, for $138 million, or about $371,968/unit The Miamisburg, Ohio, company purchased the property from a venture...