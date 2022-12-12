Log In or Subscribe to read more
Atlanta Business Chronicle The Rowan County, Ga, Board of Commissioners has approved a rezoning request for a planned industrial project in Milton, Ga A venture of Atlanta-based developers Track West Partners and Rooker is constructing the...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of the Connor Group has bought a pair of apartment properties with 371 units in Miramar, Fla, for $138 million, or about $371,968/unit The Miamisburg, Ohio, company purchased the property from a venture...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Focus Acquisition Co has proposed building a 335-unit apartment project in St Petersburg, Fla The developer wants to construct the $72 million project at 511, 533, 543 and 551 Third Ave South It will stand 22 stories, with...
South Florida Business Journal LeFrak Organization has acquired a stake in the 312-unit Core Apartments in Miami in a deal valuing the property at $127 million, or $407,051/unit The New York developer bought its stake from Adler Group of Miami and...
Commercial Property Executive Rooms To Go has agreed to fully lease the 465,250-square-foot Building E at the Cubes at Interstate Centre II in Ellabell, Ga Colliers brokered the lease on behalf of the furniture retailer, while JLL represented the...
Bridge Group Investments has partnered with Steerpoint Capital to pay $60 million for the Antelope Valley Mall in Palmdale, Calif, which is about 65 miles northeast of Los Angeles The venture purchased the 119 million-square-foot shopping center...
Five Doors Plus LLC has paid $223 million, or $242,391/unit, for Montecito, a 92-unit apartment complex in Phoenix The Scottsdale, Ariz, investment manager, which specializes in class-B and -C properties primarily in Arizona, purchased the apartment...
Crain’s Chicago Business BJB Properties has paid $672 million, or $158,117/unit, for GlenLake Village, a 425-unit apartment property in Glenview, Ill The Park Ridge, Ill, company purchased the property from Fortress Investment Group Fortress...
Crescent Real Estate LLC has completed the sale of six office properties with 13 buildings and 102 million square feet in Colorado Springs, Colo, in separate deals for a total of $180 million, or $17647/sf The Fort Worth, Texas, investor had...