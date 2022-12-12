Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Popular Bank has provided $486 million of financing for the construction of a 137-unit apartment property at 2-24 26th Ave in the Astoria section of Queens, NY Galaxy Capital of New York arranged the loan The property is being...
The Real Deal Brookfield Asset Management has paid $673 million, or $1,150/sf, for the 58,500-square-foot industrial and rail property at 1100 Newark Turnpike in Kearny, NJ The investment manager bought the property, on a 93-acre site off the New...
Commercial Observer State Farm Auto Insurance has provided $26 million of financing for the 55,000-square-foot retail center at 867 East Gate Blvd in Garden City, NY The loan, arranged by Newmark, allowed BRAM Auto Group, a family-owned owner,...
Commercial Observer Bank OZK has provided $170 million of financing for the development of a 145-unit residential condominium building at 126 East 57th St in midtown Manhattan The property, for which construction got underway during the summer, is...
Commercial Observer BankUnited has provided a $2685 million loan against the Nathaniel, an 85-unit apartment building in Manhattan’s East Village section The property, at 138 East 12th St, is owned by Westover Cos of King of Prussia, Pa, which...
The Real Deal The Brodsky Organization has agreed to sell the 250-unit apartment property at 7 DeKalb Ave in Brooklyn, NY, to Avanath Capital Management for about $100 million, or $400,000/unit Brodsky had purchased the 23-story building, then...
REBusiness Online A venture led by Triangle Equities has broken ground on the Crossings at Brick Church Station mixed-use property in East Orange, NJ The New York company’s venture partners are Incline Capital of Summit, NJ, Goldman Sachs and...
New York YIMBY JEMB Realty has completed construction of the 500,000-square-foot One Willoughby Square office building in downtown Brooklyn, NY The 36-story property, also known as 420 Albee Square, is on a parcel bounded by Willoughby Street, Albee...
Centerbridge Partners and GIC Real Estate have offered to buy the remainder of INDUS Realty Trust Inc for $65/share INDUS is a New York REIT that until the end of 2020 was known as Griffin Industrial REIT Inc It owns 42 industrial properties with 61...