Dallas Morning News Lincoln Advisors has purchased the 178,200-square-foot office and warehouse building at 16240 Gateway Path in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The Chicago company, an affiliate of Lincoln Property Co, bought the property from...
Dallas Morning News Alamo Manhattan Corp is building a 210-unit apartment project in Dallas The local developer recently broke ground on the property at Zang Boulevard and 7th Street in the city’s Bishop Arts district It will have more than...
Rentvcom Lansum International has agreed to fully sublease a 155,000-square-foot industrial property at 8380 Pardee Drive in Oakland, Calif Westcore owns the property, which is 19 miles southeast of San Francisco It has 30-foot clear heights, 18...
Citadel Enterprise Americas LLC has agreed to master lease the 585,000-square-foot office building at 350 Park Ave in midtown Manhattan that’s owned by Vornado Realty Trust The hedge-fund company, which occupies nearly 177,000 sf, or 31...
Commercial Property Executive Rooms To Go has agreed to fully lease the 465,250-square-foot Building E at the Cubes at Interstate Centre II in Ellabell, Ga Colliers brokered the lease on behalf of the furniture retailer, while JLL represented the...
Austin Business Journal Construction is underway on The Eden, a 306-unit apartment project in Austin, Texas The property will have a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging from 672 to 1,511 square feet It will include a resort-style...
Houston Business Journal Tannos Development Group is building a 106,000-square-foot medical-office building in downtown Friendswood, Texas, about 23 miles southeast of Houston The local developer is building the four-story property at 1715 South...
Dallas Business Journal Work is set to start next month on the regional headquarters for Wells Fargo Bank in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas KDC of Dallas is developing the two-building office complex on behalf of the San Francisco-based bank...
Dallas Business Journal Samsung has agreed to lease 670,941 square feet of industrial space in Fort Worth, Texas The tech company is fully leasing Building 1 at the Fort Worth Logistics Hub, which sits on 75 acres along the west side of the...