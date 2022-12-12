Log In or Subscribe to read more
Atlanta Business Chronicle The Rowan County, Ga, Board of Commissioners has approved a rezoning request for a planned industrial project in Milton, Ga A venture of Atlanta-based developers Track West Partners and Rooker is constructing the...
Bank OZK and ACORE Capital have provided $805 million of financing for the construction of Building 2 within the One Logistics Park industrial complex in Winchester, Va The 102 million-square-foot property is being developed by Meridian Group of...
Philadelphia Business Journal OceanFirst Bank has provided $425 million of financing, while Nuveen Green Capital provided $301 million of commercial property assessed clean energy, or C-PACE, financing for the construction of a 172,000-square-foot...
Rentvcom Lansum International has agreed to fully sublease a 155,000-square-foot industrial property at 8380 Pardee Drive in Oakland, Calif Westcore owns the property, which is 19 miles southeast of San Francisco It has 30-foot clear heights, 18...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Focus Acquisition Co has proposed building a 335-unit apartment project in St Petersburg, Fla The developer wants to construct the $72 million project at 511, 533, 543 and 551 Third Ave South It will stand 22 stories, with...
Commercial Property Executive Third Security has broken ground on the Moses Lake Commerce Center, an 800,000-square-foot industrial property in Moses Lake, Wash The Radford, Va, company is building the property at the intersection of Randolph Road...
Lenders led by Cambridge Savings Bank have provided $93 million of financing for the redevelopment of the Innes Apartments public-housing project, which was built in 1951 in Chelsea, Mass, across the Mystic River from Boston The other participating...
Commercial Property Executive Rooms To Go has agreed to fully lease the 465,250-square-foot Building E at the Cubes at Interstate Centre II in Ellabell, Ga Colliers brokered the lease on behalf of the furniture retailer, while JLL represented the...
Multi-Housing News Hines has broken ground on the 333-unit apartment property at 333 North Water St in Milwaukee The Houston developer announced plans for the 31-story property last year Union Labor Life Insurance Co provided a construction loan...