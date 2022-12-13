Log In or Subscribe to read more
TheRealDeal Hill Street Realty has paid $38 million, or about $441,860/unit, for the 86-unit San Pasqual Apartments in Pasadena, Calif Guardian Life Insurance Co of America sold the property, at 975 San Pasqual St, near the California Institute of...
Yield PRO Waterway Family Funds has bought the 11th Street Flats student-housing property in Waco, Texas Newsome Development and Investments sold the property, with 134 beds in 45 units, and was represented in the deal by JLL Capital Markets The...
Yield PRO Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of two apartment properties in the Dallas area for a combined $82 million The properties are the 6500 South Apartments, with 536 units at 9573 and 6500 South Cockrell Hill Road in Dallas, and...
Southland Center Mall in the Detroit suburb of Taylor, Mich, has been appraised at a value of $669 million, down from the $1144 million appraised value given 10 years ago, when a $7875 million CMBS loan was written against it The loan now has a...
Dallas Morning News Larson Capital Management has lined up $456 million of financing from Metropolitan Life Insurance Co for its purchase of the 215,499-square-foot Plaza at Legacy office building in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The St Louis...
The Pennsylvania State Employees’ Retirement System’s real estate portfolio provided the pension fund a 456 percent return this year through September, making it among only three asset classes to provide the investment vehicle with a...
Denver Business Journal Crescent Real Estate has paid $508 million, or $268,783/unit, for the 189-room Kimpton Hotel Monaco Denver The Fort Worth, Texas, investor purchased the property from Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc, which had acquired it in...
San Diego Business Journal Preservation Equity Fund Advisors has paid $20 million, or $219,780/unit, for the 91-unit Alcove East Village affordable-housing property in San Diego The seller was not disclosed The five-story property was built last...
Dallas Morning News Lincoln Advisors has purchased the 178,200-square-foot office and warehouse building at 16240 Gateway Path in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The Chicago company, an affiliate of Lincoln Property Co, bought the property from...