Capital One has provided $60 million of financing against a portfolio of six industrial properties with 900,000 square feet in Southern California owned by Rexford Industrial The two-year loan can be extended by up to three additional 12-month terms...
TheRealDeal Hill Street Realty has paid $38 million, or about $441,860/unit, for the 86-unit San Pasqual Apartments in Pasadena, Calif Guardian Life Insurance Co of America sold the property, at 975 San Pasqual St, near the California Institute of...
The Massachusetts Housing Finance Agency has provided $3186 million of mortgage financing, under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program, for the 120-unit City Square Elderly Housing apartment property in the...
Dwight Capital has provided $214 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section 223(f) program against Paxton 365, a 121-unit apartment property in Salt Lake City The five-story property, at 365 West...
Dallas Morning News Larson Capital Management has lined up $456 million of financing from Metropolitan Life Insurance Co for its purchase of the 215,499-square-foot Plaza at Legacy office building in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The St Louis...
Rentvcom A venture of High Street Residential and Principal Asset Management has broken ground on Vivo on Harbor, a 137-unit apartment property in San Pedro, Calif The property is being built at 511 South Harbord Blvd, right on the waterfront of the...
Kearny Bank has provided $786 million of mortgage financing against a portfolio of 12 apartment properties with 1,016 units in New Jersey and the Bronx, NY The loan, which has a 10-year term and pays a 425 percent fixed coupon, was arranged by...
Denver Business Journal Crescent Real Estate has paid $508 million, or $268,783/unit, for the 189-room Kimpton Hotel Monaco Denver The Fort Worth, Texas, investor purchased the property from Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc, which had acquired it in...
San Diego Business Journal Preservation Equity Fund Advisors has paid $20 million, or $219,780/unit, for the 91-unit Alcove East Village affordable-housing property in San Diego The seller was not disclosed The five-story property was built last...