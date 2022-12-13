Log In or Subscribe to read more
Rentvcom A venture of High Street Residential and Principal Asset Management has broken ground on Vivo on Harbor, a 137-unit apartment property in San Pedro, Calif The property is being built at 511 South Harbord Blvd, right on the waterfront of the...
The Pennsylvania State Employees’ Retirement System’s real estate portfolio provided the pension fund a 456 percent return this year through September, making it among only three asset classes to provide the investment vehicle with a...
San Diego Business Journal Preservation Equity Fund Advisors has paid $20 million, or $219,780/unit, for the 91-unit Alcove East Village affordable-housing property in San Diego The seller was not disclosed The five-story property was built last...
Dallas Morning News Lincoln Advisors has purchased the 178,200-square-foot office and warehouse building at 16240 Gateway Path in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The Chicago company, an affiliate of Lincoln Property Co, bought the property from...
Wood Partners has broken ground on Alta Cuvee, a 260-unit apartment property in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif The Atlanta developer is building the property at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Etiwanda Avenue, about 45 miles east of Los Angeles...
The Real Deal Ares Management has paid $593 million, or $28844/sf, for the 205,589-square-foot industrial property at 100 Walnut Ave in Perris, Calif The Los Angeles investment management firm purchased the property from a limited liability company...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report Sunstone Properties Trust has paid $37 million, or $162,280/unit, for Sutton Place, a 228-unit apartment property in Las Vegas The Westlake Village, Calif, private equity firm purchased the property, the former...
Multihousing News Arcland Property Co has paid $186 million, or $19,724/unit, for the 943-unit self-storage facility at 1163 Garrisonville Road in Stafford, Va, about 40 miles south of Washington, DC The Washington company, which invests in storage...
Rentvcom Lansum International has agreed to fully sublease a 155,000-square-foot industrial property at 8380 Pardee Drive in Oakland, Calif Westcore owns the property, which is 19 miles southeast of San Francisco It has 30-foot clear heights, 18...