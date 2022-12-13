Log In or Subscribe to read more
Journal-News PLK Communities has broken ground on the 168-unit Meribel apartment property in Springboro, Ohio The Cincinnati developer is building the property along Springs Boulevard and just off Yankee Street, about 15 miles south of Dayton, Ohio...
Dallas Business Journal The developer of a proposed 480-unit residential project in Fort Worth, Texas, is taking its proposal to the city’s Zoning Commission tomorrow night The project, dubbed Innovation Villas, is being proposed for a 33-acre...
Rentvcom A venture of High Street Residential and Principal Asset Management has broken ground on Vivo on Harbor, a 137-unit apartment property in San Pedro, Calif The property is being built at 511 South Harbord Blvd, right on the waterfront of the...
Dallas Morning News Alamo Manhattan Corp is building a 210-unit apartment project in Dallas The local developer recently broke ground on the property at Zang Boulevard and 7th Street in the city’s Bishop Arts district It will have more than...
Wood Partners has broken ground on Alta Cuvee, a 260-unit apartment property in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif The Atlanta developer is building the property at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Etiwanda Avenue, about 45 miles east of Los Angeles...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Tidal Real Estate Partners has filed plans to build a 414-unit apartment building in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood The project is being planned for the current site of the Aura Bar & Lounge along Pharr Road The...
Triangle Business Journal Signature Property Group has broken ground on the Elevate Riverview residential property in Knightdale, NC The Greensboro, NC, developer is building the property on a 26-acre site near the intersection of Poole and Hodge...
Multihousing News Arcland Property Co has paid $186 million, or $19,724/unit, for the 943-unit self-storage facility at 1163 Garrisonville Road in Stafford, Va, about 40 miles south of Washington, DC The Washington company, which invests in storage...
Atlanta Business Chronicle The Rowan County, Ga, Board of Commissioners has approved a rezoning request for a planned industrial project in Milton, Ga A venture of Atlanta-based developers Track West Partners and Rooker is constructing the...