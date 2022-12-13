Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Brick & Timber has paid $62 million, or $620/sf, for the 100,000-square-foot Cube Wynwd office property in Miami The buyer financed its purchase with a $36 million loan from JPMorgan Chase Tricera Capital and Lndmrk Development...
Yield PRO Waterway Family Funds has bought the 11th Street Flats student-housing property in Waco, Texas Newsome Development and Investments sold the property, with 134 beds in 45 units, and was represented in the deal by JLL Capital Markets The...
Yield PRO Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of two apartment properties in the Dallas area for a combined $82 million The properties are the 6500 South Apartments, with 536 units at 9573 and 6500 South Cockrell Hill Road in Dallas, and...
Southland Center Mall in the Detroit suburb of Taylor, Mich, has been appraised at a value of $669 million, down from the $1144 million appraised value given 10 years ago, when a $7875 million CMBS loan was written against it The loan now has a...
Puget Sound Business Journal Citibank has provided $110 million of financing against Met Tower, a 366-unit apartment property in Seattle Cushman & Wakefield arranged the financing, which allowed the owners of the property, Continental Properties...
Dallas Morning News Larson Capital Management has lined up $456 million of financing from Metropolitan Life Insurance Co for its purchase of the 215,499-square-foot Plaza at Legacy office building in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The St Louis...
Rentvcom A venture of High Street Residential and Principal Asset Management has broken ground on Vivo on Harbor, a 137-unit apartment property in San Pedro, Calif The property is being built at 511 South Harbord Blvd, right on the waterfront of the...
The Pennsylvania State Employees’ Retirement System’s real estate portfolio provided the pension fund a 456 percent return this year through September, making it among only three asset classes to provide the investment vehicle with a...
Denver Business Journal Crescent Real Estate has paid $508 million, or $268,783/unit, for the 189-room Kimpton Hotel Monaco Denver The Fort Worth, Texas, investor purchased the property from Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc, which had acquired it in...